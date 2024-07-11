Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Galectin Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,248.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.