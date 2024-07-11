Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,518.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neogen by 173.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

