8,980 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 98.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $38,215,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMP opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

