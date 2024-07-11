Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

