Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $3,950,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

