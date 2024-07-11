Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

