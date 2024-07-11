Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

