Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,185 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,005 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.