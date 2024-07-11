Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2,564.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in ScanSource by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 426,945 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $790,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,476 shares of company stock worth $5,138,317. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

