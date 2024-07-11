Richard Harry Sauer Sells 3,134 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.