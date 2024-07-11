Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

