Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Donegal Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $434.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

