NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

