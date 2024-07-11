Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDL Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

