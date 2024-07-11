Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.05, for a total transaction of $1,141,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $329.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
