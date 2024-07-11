Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.05, for a total transaction of $1,141,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $329.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.