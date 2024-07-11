Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 95. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Deltic Energy traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.04 ($0.14). 606,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 412,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Deltic Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.05. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.