Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Nomura to Neutral

Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $930.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $994.15.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $899.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $843.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.11. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.