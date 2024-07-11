International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 3.4 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

