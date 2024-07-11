Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

