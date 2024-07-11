Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,362,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,938,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 657.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 118,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

