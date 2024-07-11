GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $196.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $172.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEV. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.25.

NYSE:GEV opened at $179.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.45. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

