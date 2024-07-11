Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

DLAKY opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.