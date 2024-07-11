LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 25.4 %

LZ opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 89.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 78.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.