Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at $5,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.