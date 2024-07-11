CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CMPO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

