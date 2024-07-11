Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.35.

FLNC stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

