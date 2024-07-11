Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

