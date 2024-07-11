Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,786,000 after buying an additional 175,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

