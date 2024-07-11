Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 7.6 %

HPP stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 248,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

