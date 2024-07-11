Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $139.00.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 83,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

