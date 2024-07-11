FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 8.2 %

FTAI opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,147,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.