Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $9,351,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,731,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,098,946 shares of company stock worth $236,826,806 over the last ninety days. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

