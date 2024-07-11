Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.12.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.01. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

See Also

