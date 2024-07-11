Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

