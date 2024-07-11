Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

ATKR stock opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Atkore has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

