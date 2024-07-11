Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Radius Recycling as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

