Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

RBCAA opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.