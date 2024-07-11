Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $394,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,200.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,229 shares of company stock valued at $625,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $458.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

