Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 616 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSA opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.