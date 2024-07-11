Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hasbro stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

