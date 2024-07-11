Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $617,000 Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $142.35 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

