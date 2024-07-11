Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CVR Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $24.13 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.94.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

