Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $628,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -845.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

