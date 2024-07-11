Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BILL by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

