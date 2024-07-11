Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Trading Down 0.5 %
Intapp stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on INTA
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,224 shares of company stock worth $2,264,131 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.