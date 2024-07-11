Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2,509.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

THO opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Report on THO

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.