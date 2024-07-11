Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

