Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in RB Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 0.9 %

RB Global stock opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.