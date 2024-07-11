Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $629,000 Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 37,491 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 210.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Further Reading

