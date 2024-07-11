Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

